Lack of local data one of the top stories in West Georgia, East Alabama during COVID-19 outbreak

Covering the news during the Coronavirus pandemic is akin to drinking water out of a fire hose.

It comes at you so quickly, and with such great force.

Here’s one reporter’s attempt to break down the news of the last week. I hope it helps.

LACK OF COVID-19 DATA IN WEST GEORGIA, EAST ALABAMA

Hospital administrators at East Alabama Medical Center are no longer releasing the number of COVID-19 related deaths that occur inside the hospital, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson told News 3 on Thursday, April 2.

This was reported by WRBL’s Elizabeth White.

“To avoid confusion between our records and the records provided by ADPH on their website, and as a courtesy to family members, we will no longer list deaths associated with COVID-19,” wrote Atkinson in a statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday, April 1.

Also, reported on Thursday April 2, the Georgia side, the numbers could be confusing.

The official keeper of the critical COVID-19 numbers is the Department of Public Health. The state health agency issues two reports a day on the number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. And those numbers are broken down by county.

Last week, WRBL News 3 has discovered some issues with those numbers as they pertain to our area.

— Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a COVID-19-related death at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Sunday afternoon. As of noon Thursday April 2, the official numbers still had Muscogee County at no deaths. Piedmont Columbus Regional will not confirm COVID-19 cases or deaths.

— In Harris County, the number of confirmed cases has gone from 4 to 3 to 5 in the last three days.

— In Schley County, the official case count dropped from four on Wednesday night to three on the noon Thursday April 2 report.

COLUMBUS CONDUCTS FIRST MASS COVID-19 TESTING

In the first two days of community-wide COVID-19 testing in Columbus, 586 people had taken advantage of the opportunity through Saturday, April 4.

Testing continues Sunday April 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and concludes on Monday April 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing is being done at Cascade Hills Church off J.R. Allen Parkway. It is being coordinated by Mercy Med, a non-profit medical clinic.

The number of people tested in two days exceeds the number of people tested in Columbus over the last three weeks.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson told News 3 as this four-day process plays out, the result is going to be that the number of COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County rises.

“The statistics in Georgia have held pretty true that about 21 percent of those testing have tested positive,” Henderson said. “If you do that math, that’s an awful lot of positives. I think the important thing to remember is while the positive diagnosis gives us data, those folks are walking around right now with it.”

GEORGIA UNDER SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER

Gov. Brian Kemp placed new limits on daily operations for businesses and residents as COVID-19 continues to sweep across the country. The newest restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It took at 6 p.m. Friday April 3 and continues through April 13. According to the order, residents are instructed to shelter in place unless they’re conducting “essential services,” traveling to and from jobs and other exceptions.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY JAIL INMATE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

An inmate in the Muscogee County Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to a news release distributed by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, April 1.

Two inmates were tested for the coronavirus a week ago when they began to show flu-like symptoms. The release from the Sheriff Donna Tompkins’ office said one tested positive for COVID-19.

There are about 920 inmates in the jail.

LEESBURG, GA MAN WITH COVID-19 DIES IN COLUMBUS ER

A Leesburg, Ga., man who died Wednesday, April 1 in the emergency room of the Piedmont Northside hospital has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The 64-year-old man was transported to the ER Wednesday morning and died of respiratory failure, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison tells News 3. The coroner’s office was informed late Thursday, April 2 that the man had tested positive for COVID-19.

Piedmont Healthcare system is not releasing COVID-19 patient data nor confirming coronavirus-related deaths.

CORONER REPORTS FIRST COVID-19 DEATH IN COLUMBUS

The Muscogee County coroner’s office has confirmed the first COVID-19 related Columbus death.

Coroner Buddy Bryan said that an 85-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus died Sunday, March 29 at 4:13 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus.

A week later, the Georgia Department of Public Health has not listed the man’s death in the state’s official count.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS/TSYS EMPLOYEES TAKE PAY CUT

Global Payments announced to its employees on Monday April 30 that it is cutting all salaries by 10 percent due to the economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the Global Payments subsidiary TSYS, a Columbus-based operation.

Additionally, Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan has chosen to voluntarily forgo his entire base salary and bonuses for the rest of the year.

PIEDMONT TO ACTIVATE COVID-19 ROOMS AFTER LARGE DONATION

A million-dollar gift from Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen, will allow Piedmont Columbus Regional to put 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building, according to a news release Monday, March 30.

The space will be used for COVID-19 patients. It is expected to renovated and ready in about two weeks, a Piedmont Columbus Regional spokesperson told News 3.

The project will cost $2 million. The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is seeking to match the donation, which will fund expedited renovation for patients on the fifth floor at former Doctor’s Hospital Building.

It should be open in two weeks.

ALABAMA UNDER STAY AT HOME ORDER

On Friday April 3, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a Stay at Home order. It comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths start to climb in Alabama.

EUFAULA UNDER NIGHTLY CURFEW:

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says he’s ordering a curfew for the city starting Sunday night, April 5. According to the order, the curfew is set from the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. CST each day, seven days per week. It will go on until further notice.

LOOK AT WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN ALBANY

On March 18, Phoebe Healthcare in Albany reported its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus. In the past 18 days, there has been a battle to contain the virus as it has ravaged Dougherty and surrounding counties. Compare the numbers that Phoebe released on March 18, when two deaths were reported, to the numbers released on Saturday, April 4.

AND … THERE WAS A TORNADO

On Tuesday March 31 the Country Club of Alabama in Eufaula was hard hit by a tornado.