Las Vegas Strip goes dark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While most people were sleeping, a huge part of the Las Vegas economy came to a screeching halt. Everything from hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and many retail stores are closing at the governor’s request.

The Strip is becoming a virtual ghost town following the closure of most resorts, others will close Wednesday in what is an unprecedented move in a city known for it’s gaming, shows and restaurants.

Darkness descends over one of the most popular streets in the world as Las Vegas casinos and resorts close down for 30 days.

Metro police were blocking the entrances to some resorts as the closures started. Taxi cabs were turned away from The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore which had already closed for business.

Governor Steve Sisolak asked all non-essential businesses to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and close for the next 30 days.

“It is our responsibility, our duty, to each other and to the most vulnerable Nevadans to each take our role in stopping this spread seriously and stay home for Nevada,” Sisolak said Tuesday. “Although you might not be experiencing symptoms at this time, you might be contagious. Do not risk your health or the health of others.”

Sisolak said the goal is to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum so that local hospitals are not overwhelmed.

He stressed that this is not a vacation and that people should continue to practice social distancing. He also promised more information Wednesday to help clear up any questions people might have about the closures.