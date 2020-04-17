Law firm’s meal donations to healthcare workers also a lifeline for Columbus restaurants

During the COVID-19 crisis, actions have be had unintended consequences.

And, sometimes those unintended consequences turn out to be a good thing — and in the case of one Columbus law firm a really good thing.

What started as an idea to help feed first responders and healthcare workers, has turned into something much bigger. It’s also helping local restaurants to continue to keep the doors open.

Two weeks ago the Georgia law firm Butler Wooten & Peak wanted to make a donation to help feed healthcare workers in towns where they have offices — Columbus, Savannah and Atlanta.

“This escalated literally overnight,” said Brooke Peak.

She is married to Butler Wooten & Peak partner Brandon Peak, as well as being the firm’s marketing director.

In two weeks, the law firm, along with other donors, has provided more about 6,000 meals in Columbus and almost 10,000 statewide.

You don’t provide that many meals without restaurants. More than two dozen restaurants in Columbus alone are participating in the program. They are all locally owned and have been struggling as dine-in business halted.

And doing something good for those on the frontlines has turned out good for these restaurants.

“We actually were having conversations if it made sense for us to stay open and if we were going to continue to keep our doors open,” said Bare Roots Bibb Cafe co-owner Olivia Amos.

Friday, Bare Roots put more than 140 meals out the back door of the Second Avenue kitchen. And they were headed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus, some of them to the floor where the COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The meals not only go to the nurses and doctors, they also get meals to those who do everything from work in the labs to clean the rooms.

As Piedmont Columbus Regional workers on a floor dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients got their meals Friday.

One by one, they said thank you for the food in a video provided by the hospital.

The local McDonald’s restaurants have particiapted and it has been rewarding, said owner John Pezold.

“Everybody wins,” Pezold said. “Helping out the heroes in our community makes people feel good about what they are doing. We really have enjoyed being a part of this. BWP has been a fantastic partner and we are humbled they gave us an opportunity to help.”

There are notes on the meals that encourage people to share photos on the BWP Cares facebook page.

“I wake up in the morning and can’t wait to see what to see what I have gotten from the night shift,” Brooke Peak said. “To be able to do one thing while we are sheltered in at home has really been mind-blowing.”

BWP Cares is in the process of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The organization is accepting donations to continue providing meals throughout this crisis. Checks can be made payable to BWP Cares Inc. and mail to P.O. Box 2766, Columbus, Ga., 31902.

You can also make a donation through VENMO at BWPCARES.