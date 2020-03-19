Lawmakers work to provide economic relief to small businesses during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON- The Senate passed the next relief package for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but say more help is to come.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio – wants to give small businesses hope.

“I think there is broad general agreement that small businesses in this country will not be able to survive unless there is extraordinary assistance,” Rubio said.

The idea is to get money to these businesses – as quickly as possible—to meet payroll and operating costs—for the next 6 weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

“I am not looking to send people a government check. I am looking to keep their paychecks coming,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Senators such as Graham are on board with Rubio’s plan that would help banks lend small businesses the money they need to survive.

“My number one job . . . is to be able to tell people in South Carolina who are out of work because of the virus that you’re not going to lose your pay check,” said Graham.

The bill is literally still being written as senators try to develop the third phase of the coronavirus response on Capitol Hill.

“Everything is on the table right now,” said Sen. Doug Jones, (D) Alabama.

Jones says Congress is working to help all businesses get through this uncertain time.

“We got to do these things to stabilize this economy,” Jones said.

He says lawmakers are looking at everything from unemployment compensation to Small Business Administration loans and loan forgiveness.

“I want to go big. I’d much rather go big right now and spend the money whether it’s a trillion or two trillion dollars. That’s a lot of money and we got deficits. But I don’t think we can worry about those right now,” Jones said.

Rubio hopes to get the bill finalized Thursday morning with vote as early as this weekend.



