The Lee-Russell Area Agency of Aging is not only using tele-medicine to comfort their clients with dementia, they're now using robotic medicine. Leisa Askew with Alabama Cares says they received 10 robotic pets earlier this summer.

The Commissioner of the Department of Senior Services, Jean Brown, pushed for local aging agencies to have robotic pets. Askew says they just ordered almost 20 more with funding from the CARES act. Many of the clients that received a robotic pet attend the REACH program at Auburn United Methodist Church which has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.