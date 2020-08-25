Local officers will be handing out free books any child they come across in the community

During this pandemic, it may be harder for kids to visit a library which is why officers are now bringing the library to them.

It’s part of the police mobile reading unit, a partnership with Fathers Incorporated. School resource officer Matthew Fuller says now he spends most of his time communicating with staff members and checking on properties, but this gives him a way to still connect with students.

“Since COVID happened there has been a decline in people or kids reading. Libraries have been closed and stuff like that so now we’re able to give them free books that they can go out there and read and if we get the chance or if we get the time we even sit down with them and read a book with them,” Fuller said.

Several CPD and school resource officers will have books in their patrol cars that they plan to hand out to any kids they see.

“Instead of maybe being in front of a laptop or being on their IPAD or electronic device they can have a book in their hand and be able to turn the pages as their imagining and putting themselves in those situations and having adventures to be able to hand them a book that they can call their own. Also, have that face to face positive interaction with a police officer,” Corporal Paul Moody with Columbus police said.

Areyona Mosselias is a third grader at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School. She says she plans on reading her new book to her little sister.

“I like it because her favorite because my favorite person is her, Sophia,” Mosselias said.

CPD says another plus for this new program is having positive interactions with members of the community.

“If a kid never has an interaction with a police officer you know he will always remember if I give him a book,” Fuller said.

The books are free. The officers say they plan to continue the program even after the pandemic is over.

