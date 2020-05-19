Local organizations partnered together to bring Covid-19 testing to the homeless community

COVID-19 testing options are expanding in the Chattahoochee Valley. Almost 200 people were tested at SafeHouse Ministries.

Mercy Med partnered with SafeHouse Ministries to perform the nasal swab COVID-19 testing. Everyone who was tested got their temperature taken at the door and received a free face mask.

Dr. Grant Scarborough with MercyMed says their goal is to see how many folks, if any, in our homeless community have the coronavirus. He says by going mobile with their testing, he hopes to reach parts of the community that may not have had access to testing.

“To have a testing site come directly to them and meet them exactly where they are really benefits. I think we’ll see a lot of folks show up and get tested because we’re coming to where they are and it’s very helpful to do that. When they have to come to us sometimes we don’t get as many people,” Dr. Scarborough said.

Neil Richardson with Safe House Ministries says since the pandemic, there have been no cases within their operation, but they are prepared if anyone comes back positive.

Richardson says they also have a shower trailer here at SafeHouse ministries to separate the population in case anyone comes back postive. Mercy Med says they will notify folks on their results in about two days.