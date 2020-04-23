Local Woman stuck on cruise ship

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- One local woman is stuck on a cruise ship during this pandemic, and her mother is raising concerns as she fears for her safety.

Amy Manns’ Daughter, Melinda Mann has been stuck on the Holland America Cruise ship for more than a month.

While the cruise line has traveled back and forth in Mexico, the mother says the ship is now stalled in San Diego, California.



Mann tells news 3 that she is afraid the ship qaurantine is taking a mental toll on her daughter.

“Well I’m concern because at this point she is very depressed, and moral is down on the whole ship. She’s making jokes about swimming saying lets swim for land, you know that’s not a joke but she said at this point they have looked up information to see how far it is to swim, and if they make it what the water temperature is and all that kind of dark stuff,” said Amy Mann.

Mann tells News 3 that everyone on the ship has to get their temperature checked at random.