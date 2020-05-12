Locally owned restaurant reopens with new guidelines amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) While many restaurants in Georgia have already opened their doors to the public amidst the coronavirus, one locally owned business welcomed back customers today with new guidelines to keep folks protected.

The Cannon Brew Pub located in Midtown reopened with groups of people dining in for lunch.

The restaurant opened its new patio space upstairs to customers. New measures were in place dividing tables for social distancing and providing more hand sanitation for patrons.

We spoke with the restaurant’s Marketing and PR Director who says business has been different these past months relying on customers placing online and-to-go orders.

“Revenue is definitely down not being to have patrons in the establishment so hopefully now that we’re allowed to have people in it will pick back up. We’re still not at 100% capacity, we’re not able to open the restaurant completely, just following those state and local guidelines so I’m sure we’ll see an increase at least we hope so,” says Cassie Myers, Marketing and PR Director.

Myers says right now seating inside of the restaurant is limited to 4 people in a group. Their menu selection is also limited until further notice.