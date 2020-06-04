Magnolia Manor Senior Living sees rising number in residents with COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Magnolia Manor Senior Living in Columbus is seeing an uptick in numbers with residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The senior living group located on Warm Springs Road confirmed there are 26 cases reported this past week.

In the East wing, 23 residents are receiving care in-house, and 2 are hospitalized.

In the West wing, there are 2 new in-house resident cases reported in the past 48 hours.



News 3 spoke with the President and CEO who says getting test results back in a timely manner is not the only factor on why the numbers are high.

“Almost 50% of those that we have tested and have turned into positives are asymptomatic so they don’t show any signs so that’s one of the other difficulties in trying to pin the virus down and do the things you need to do to keep it from spreading. It’s hard to do when somebody is not sowing any of the signs and don’t have any idea that they are positive to begin with,” says Mark Todd, President and CEO of Magnolia Manor.

Todd says the residents who have COVID-19 are now isolated in an designated area on the property. They will not be sent to the hospital unless they are distressed or showing signs of respiratory issues.