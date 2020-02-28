Major corporations advising employees to avoid international travel

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(AP) – Major corporations are advising their employees to avoid international travel as concerns over the Coronavirus mount.

Swiss food giant Nestle told its 291,000 employees worldwide not to travel internationally for business until March 15, while domestic travel should be replaced by “alternative methods of communication where possible.”

French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which employs 86,000 people and owns the Maybelline and Lancome brands, issued a similar ban until March 31.

Intel directed employees and contractors to avoid China, South Korea, Japan and other countries until further notice.