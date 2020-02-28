Major corporations advising employees to avoid international travel

(AP) – Major corporations are advising their employees to avoid international travel as concerns over the Coronavirus mount.
Swiss food giant Nestle told its 291,000 employees worldwide not to travel internationally for business until March 15, while domestic travel should be replaced by “alternative methods of communication where possible.”
French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which employs 86,000 people and owns the Maybelline and Lancome brands, issued a similar ban until March 31.
Intel directed employees and contractors to avoid China, South Korea, Japan and other countries until further notice.