 

 

Man accused of ambushing 11 National Guardsmen transporting COVID vaccine in Texas

Coronavirus

by: KLBK,

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Larry Lee Harris from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — An Arizona man is accused of ambushing a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines and holding 11 guardsmen at gunpoint in Texas on Monday morning.A National Guard convoy transporting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was ambushed Monday morning in west Texas, according to police.

Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams said in a statement that Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, followed three National Guard vans carrying COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas.

“Mr. Harris attempted multiple times to run the vans driven by the National Guard Soldiers off the road,” Williams said, adding that Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and stopped the three National Guard vans.

Image courtesy of Idalou Police Department

Williams said Harris ordered the soldiers out of their vehicles at gunpoint.

“Harris pointed a gun at a National Guard soldier, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles,” Williams said.

Idalou police and deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded and Harris was arrested “without further incident.”

Williams said Harris told police he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and a child.

Online jail records did not yet list his charges, but Williams said in his statement that Harris would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, and interference with Texas military forces.

No injuries were reported.

“Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed. This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon,” Williams said. “We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt.”

Harris was being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 74° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 61°

Thursday

86° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 65°

Friday

81° / 61°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 55% 81° 61°

Saturday

83° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 83° 66°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 76° 51°

Monday

70° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 70° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
71°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

65°

10 PM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

11 PM
Light Rain
66%
65°

64°

12 AM
Light Rain
67%
64°

63°

1 AM
Showers
59%
63°

62°

2 AM
Showers
49%
62°

61°

3 AM
Showers
50%
61°

61°

4 AM
Showers
43%
61°

60°

5 AM
Showers
41%
60°

61°

6 AM
Showers
37%
61°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories