Masks, temperature checks mark ‘new normal’ at restaurants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Some of the nation’s restaurants reopened for dine-in service, but it was a different experience than before the coronavirus.

Staff members wore masks, checked customers’ temperatures at the door and used disposable paper place mats Monday at restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska.

In Louisiana, the governor said starting Friday restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside, though without wait service at the tables.

But even in places where dine-in service was allowed, many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns for staff and customers as well as community backlash.