MCSD staff members give back to MercyMed health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak

Muscogee County School District staff members brought free lunches to health care workers today to thank them for their service. Members of the programs for exceptional students and supporting staff with Muscogee County School District kicked off their first week of “Thankful Thursdays” at Mercy Med.

“We decided on doing something locally for Mercy Med because they had done so much in regards to COVID-19. Our mantra is seek, serve and support and this is part of us seeking, serving and supporting our community,” Sonja Matthews Coxum, programs for exceptional students executive director said.

Jeanella Pendleton with the school district says they plan to continue delivering meals to the staff members every Thursday for the next six weeks. Pendelton says they chose to do seven deliveries because seven symbolizes completion and she hopes to see the world in a better place by their last delivery.

“I would like to see the world as a place where we are really caring for each other, supporting each other, and helping each other whether it’s socially distant or you know hugs and smooches and kisses, but we need to care about each other” Pendleton said.

Billy Holbrook with MercyMed walked outside to bags of food from Jason’s Deli. He says their kind gesture is a blessing to him and his staff.

“It’s amazing to have great friends and we have great friends in the Muscogee County School District. They’re blessing us today. We’re so just thrilled they’re here. The quickest way to somebody’s heart is through their stomach, right? So, we are just warmed and encouraged by their gift to us,” Holbrook said.

The meals delivered today will go to around 15 health care workers who are helping with COVID positive patients and others seeking help from their medical clinic.

MercyMed also has a partnership with Muscogee County School District. They have a school based health clinic at Fox Elementary School.