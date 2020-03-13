Mental health experts urge caution, not panic, amid coronavirus outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Coronavirus is on the minds of many people-as reported cases continue to rise.

But the worries about its spread are hitting some harder than others.

An expert at Memorial Health in Savannah says people who already have mental health conditions–like obsessive compulsive disorder — have a higher risk of having “coronavirus anxiety.”

It could also affect those with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

She has this advice for people who are having a hard time dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Just breathe. I know it’s really scary, just try to relax. Do everything in your control and focus on those things. Focus on the things you can do to protect yourself, like washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, checking the…news outlets that are going to have the most up-to-date information,” said Lindse Murphy, Executive Director of Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health Services.