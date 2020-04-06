Mercy Med event tests more than 800 for COVID-19, last day of mass testing today

The testing continues today and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary and people can follow the signs off 54th Street near River Road.

Sunday, there were 231 people tested. The busiest day of the four-day event was Saturday when 305 were tested. The total number of people tested for the virus is more than double the number tested in Columbus over the first three weeks of the outbreak.

This testing is open to anyone in the area who meets one or more of three criteria.

— Running a fever.

— Persistent cough.

— Has been in contact with anyone who has the COVID-19 or is suspected of having the virus.

No one is allowed outside of their vehicle. And the testing area runs the length of the Cascade Hills property.

Testing at the West Central Health District requires people to be Georgia residents. There are no residency restrictions at the Mercy Med event.

The results will take 48 to 72 hours to come back.