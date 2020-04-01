Mercy Med to offer community-wide COVID-19 testing this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) Mercy Med, a non-profit Columbus medical clinic, will do community-wide COVID-19 testing this weekend at Cascade Hills Church.

Mercy Med has obtained 500 COVID-19 testing kits and will open up the process to anyone who has a fever, cough or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, said Director of Development Billy Holbrook.

The testing site will operate Friday April 3 & Saturday April 4 from 9-6, Sunday April 5 from 1-6, and Monday April 6 from 9 – 6 or until supplies are depleted.

There is no appointment necessary and those wanting tests will not be allowed to exit their vehicles. People are urged to use the restroom before coming to the collection site because no one will be allowed out of the vehicles.

The testing location is the parking lot of Cascade Hills Church, 727 54th Street. Columbus. It will start in the area nearest the sanctuary and end near the church’s athletic facility.

Much of the testing done previously, including Mercy Med’s, has been limited to Georgia residents. There are no residency restrictions to be tested at this site.

The results are expected to take 48-72 hours to return.

Mercy Med is looking for volunteers to help at the testing site.