Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Columbus, offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health announced a mobile vaccine clinic coming to Columbus through the week of December 6.

The mobile vaccine clinic will begin on Monday, December 6 at the Frank B. Chester Recreation Center and the final stop will be on Friday, December 10 at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, while making stops all across the Fountain City in between.

A full list of locations and times can be found below:

Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Columbus

Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District Pamela Kirkland joined News 3 This Morning to discuss the clinic and how the process works.

“We’re able to bring this camper around to different locations in Columbus and go to those places where people may have an issue with transportation or not being able to get to the health department or somewhere they can get some of these vaccines,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland says registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is preferred but not necessary and walk-up appointments are encouraged.

The full interview can be found above.