 

 

Moderna beefs up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing for 2021-22

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press, via Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Workers unload a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the FedEx hub in Toronto, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna announced Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year. But it’s looking ahead as much of the world still will need a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations next year — and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.

Moderna’s vaccine is authorized for use by adults in the U.S., European Union and multiple other countries. The company expects data soon from a U.S. study of the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in younger children.

Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.

