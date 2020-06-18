More COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach, West Virginia officials suggest travelers self-quarantine

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Health department officials in multiple West Virginia counties are investigating coronavirus cases that have been linked to residents who recently traveled to the Myrtle Beach area.



According to the Preston County Health Department, an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been linked to “travel to the Myrtle Beach area.” The additional cases bring the total number of cases in Preston County linked to Myrtle Beach to 12, according to a news release from the county’s health department posted on Thursday.

Officials are asking anyone who recently visited the Myrtle Beach area to self-quarantine for 14 days. If people are unable to quarantine, the health department is asking they limit exposure to others and wear a face mask when in public or around other people.

In Kanawha County, three cases of COVID-19 have been traced to people traveling to Myrtle Beach, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also said on Thursday it is currently investigating “several” cases of the virus that appear to be related to travel to Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina is one of 10 states currently seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic started, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The other 9 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Last week Myrtle Beach extended the city’s Emergency Declaration, and several restaurants temporarily closed over virus concerns. Local officials in South Carolina say the increased cases in the state are the result of increased testing.