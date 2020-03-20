More than 1,000 calls to EAMC’s SICK Hotline

East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika has released its latest numbers in the screening process for the Coronavirus.

Hospital spokesperson John Atkinson says as of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, the hospital’s 334-528-SICK hotline had received more than 1,000 calls in the past 24 hours. There are 12 phone lines. Hours for the hotline are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

364 samples have been collected at the drive-through collection center at HealthPlus.

If you’re concerned about what to do if you feel you may have symptoms of the virus, Atkinson released these guidelines:

*People having MILD symptoms should treat COVID-19 in a similar way they would the seasonal flu, except not to use ibuprofen. Speak with a pharmacist about which over-the-counter medicines are best for you. Also, isolate yourself from family and friends.

*People who feel they need medical attention should contact their primary care physician or other local provider.

*If the medical provider determines a COVID-19 test is warranted, they will collect the specimen there and submit to ADPH or to an independent lab. If the physician’s office is out of supplies or do not have the ability to collect, the patient can call 334-528-SICK for evaluation.

*Calls to 334-528-SICK should be used when exhibiting the COVID-19 symptoms and possible emergent care is needed.

*Calls to 334-528-SICK does not guarantee a COVID-19 specimen will be collected and submitted for testing. Instead, patients will be screened on the phone and if the medical provider on the phone determines a COVID-19 test is warranted, directions will be provided on going to EAMC’s drive-through collection center.

Specimen collection will continue on Friday. A decision on Saturday and Sunday appointments will be made on Friday based on available supplies.

