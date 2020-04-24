More than three dozen Regional Rehabilitation employees test positive for COVID-19

A Phenix City rehabilitation hospital has confirmed that more than three dozen of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but a spokesperson said the company does not believe all of those are work-related.

“Our hospital has had 37 employees who have tested positive; however, given the community transmission of COVID-19 in our area, we do not believe all these employees contracted the virus while on the job,” said Regional Rehabilitation Hospital spokesperson Hillary Carnel in a statement Friday afternoon.

The 37 employees equal more than 16 percent of the hospital’s workforce. The 58-bed hospital employs 227 people in various roles.

The hospital has reported approximately 11 COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health, according to the Friday news release.

“…However, this number includes those we have admitted to our hospital knowing they were COVID-19 positive,” the release stated. “As a licensed hospital, we are doing our part to support our community and local healthcare system by accepting and caring for COVID-19 positive patients.”

As of Friday, there were three COVID-19 positive patients at Regional Rehab. One of those is expected to be discharged Saturday.

“We remain committed to providing high-quality care for which we are known, whether that be through our standard rehabilitation services or by temporarily serving patients recovering from COVID-19 during this challenging time,” the release stated.

There have been 54 cases in Russell County, 340 in Lee County and 258 in Muscogee County, according to the Alabama and Georgia departments of Public Health.

Yesterday, News 3 reported that a Phenix City rehabilitation hospital has had a number of COVID-19 cases among staff and patients.

One former patient contracted the virus after a weeklong stay at the hospital.

Thursday night, the bishop of the Savannah Diocese asked everyone to pray for Father Dan O’Connell. The Holy Family Church priest is fighting the virus in a Columbus Hospital ICU.

According to information distributed by the church, O’Connell’s illness can be traced back to a stay at Regional Rehab. Holy Family parishioners were told earlier this week that “Father Dan” was hospitalized with the virus and they were asked to pray for him.

According to what church members were told, O’Connell was hospitalized for pneumonia in March. He was released from a Columbus hospital and had tested negative for COVID-19. He was admitted to Regional Rehab for physical therapy.

After a week at Regional Rehab he was released. He was later called by a Regional Rehab representative and told one of the people who had treated him tested positive, according to what church members were told. O’Connell has since tested positive.