FIRST ON 3: Multiple residents positive for COVID-19, one dies inside Columbus nursing facility

A Columbus nursing home, Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center off Schatulga Road, is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that was discovered late last week.

It has left one man dead, Hospital Authority of Columbus President Frank Morast told News 3 on Tuesday. The 89-year-old man died Tuesday morning. He had underlying health conditions and had been previously hospitalized, Morast said.

Another 10 residents, one staff member and one a contract agency employee tested positive since Thursday, April 16, Morast said.

The first positive test came when one of the Muscogee Manor residents was in a Columbus hospital. That person and three more hospitalized residents tested positive.

“We immediately reacted,” Hospital Authority Chief Operating Officer Britt Hayes said. “The residents were not here. They were in a hospital setting. But we got with the National Guard to go ahead and implement cleaning and disinfecting the entire facility.”

On Monday, all 108 residents and more than 60 staff and contract employees of Muscogee Manor were tested. That testing continued with employees on Tuesday. Six additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. The four who were hospitalized at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus have been moved back to Muscogee Manor and all 10 residents are in a COVID-contained unit at the nursing facility, Morast said.

“We are dedicating staff to that wing so that staff are not going on other wings,” Hayes said.

During the Monday testing, one long-time resident tested positive for the antibodies for COVID-19.

“That means they probably had the virus while they were in our facility,” Morast said.

A Georgia National Guard clean team was in the facility again Tuesday morning scrubbing down surfaces and cleaning floors. It was the second time since discovering the COVID-19 cases late last week.

There are five wings in the sprawling facility and two of them have been impacted by the virus, Morast said. All of the COVID-positive results have come off the Odell Wing and the Memory Care Unit, Morast said.

Officials believe they have traced the origin of the COVID-19 cases. A resident who transferred in from an Alabama facility recently was one of the positive cases. A private sitter in the Memory Care Unit also tested positive for the virus.

The other two nursing and long-term care facilities run by the Hospital Authority have not had any COVID-19 cases among residents or staff, Morast said. Those are Azalea Trace near the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus and Orchard View in north Columbus near the Welcome Center.

Nursing and assisted-living facilities have been hard hit in the coronavirus crisis. As the number of impacted nursing homes in Georgia grows the National Guard has dedicated teams cleaning and disinfecting the facilities across the state.

This is the first mass case of the virus reported in Columbus, though facilities in Cuthbert, Americus and Albany have been impacted.