Muscogee Co. teachers line up for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District employees lined up for the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event at Kinnett Stadium.

MCSD partnered with the Department of Public Health for fully booked event. 1,219 employees were expected to get their first dose. Keisha Walton, MCSD Area Manager for School Nutrition, was impressed with the event organization.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for Muscogee County,” Walton said. They had this so organized. I was nervous and didn’t know where to go. But they came, they directed you and the process took less than 30 minutes.”

The process was simple. School district employees pulled into the stadium parking lot where they were met by event staff, who directed employees where to pull their cars.

School District officials said about 73 percent of staff want the vaccine. 4th grade teacher Jenny Byrd was one of them.

“I’m a little nervous but excited for the chance to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Byrd said. “I got elderly family members. I got babies at home. I got my students. We’re doing everything we can to keep them safe and protected.”

MCSD staff who did not get vaccinated at this event will have another opportunity next Friday, March 19. Vaccines for these mass events are taken from the West Central Health District’s allotment doled out by the State of Georgia.