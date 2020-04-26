Muscogee county coroner confirms another coronavirus related death

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Muscogee County Coroner has reported another death in the coronavirus case.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan a 63-year-old man died from a confirmed coronavirus related death yesterday. Bryan also says he died at the Piedmont Columbus Regional ICU.

At noon, the death from the official Georgia Department of Public Heath count listed 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Muscogee county.

That has been the official total for more than a week. On Tuesday a 89-year-old man died of COVID-19 related death at the Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center. That nursing home death has not made the official list either.

