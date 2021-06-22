Muscogee County inmates, staff get second Moderna vaccine doses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The Columbus Health Department has partnered with the Muscogee County Jail to administer a second dose of the Moderna Vaccine.

About 185 inmates and jail staff were able to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on May 19, after receiving the first dose on April 19. Inmates who were unable to get the first dose back on April 19 were able to get vaccinated on May 19.

Lieutenant Colonel John Darr told News 3 since most inmates are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 cases have gone down inside the jail.

“In my opinion, the cases have gone down. We’ve done a tremendous job working with our jail staff and clinic staff to keep the covid cases down. I don’t think we’ve had a covid case in around two months, from that perspective I think we’re doing a fantastic job,” Darr said.

Jail officials are no longer requiring inmates to wear masks, but they do strongly encourage their use. Jail officials are still providing masks for inmates.

Jail officials are not requiring inmates or employees to receive the vaccine.

“When it comes to the vaccine we cannot require anybody to have that. We’ve just done the best we can in strongly encouraging and not only the staff but the inmates here to get that vaccination,” Darr said.

Darr told News 3 that many of the inmates were grateful in having the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“I do, I think you have a number of inmates who thought they would never be given the opportunity to get the vaccine while they were here. I’m not naïve to the fact that, that’s all of them, but I think you have a number of them here that do appreciate that,” Darr said.