Muscogee County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, according to sheriff’s office

An inmate in the Muscogee County Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to a news release distributed by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

Two inmates were tested for the coronavirus a week ago when they began to show flu-like symptoms. The release from the Sheriff Donna Tompkins’ office said one tested positive for COVID-19.

There are about 920 inmates in the jail.

Both inmates have been in medical isolation for the past eight days. Neither inmate is exhibiting any symptoms or fever, according to the news release.

On March 24, 2020, the inmates were taken to Piedmont Midtown exhibiting flu-like symptoms. After being treated, they were returned to the jail and placed in medical isolation. The next day both were taken to the Department of Public Health and tested for COVID-19.

“We will continue to house both inmates in medical isolation and our medical staff will monitor them for an additional fourteen days,” according to the news release.

No other inmates exhibiting any flu-like symptoms, the release stated.