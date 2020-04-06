Muscogee County reserve deputy who worked in Government Center tests positive for COVID-19

A Muscogee County reserve deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

The positive test for the virus was returned on Friday. The reserve deputy worked inside the Government Center and has not been at work for 10 days, Tompkins said Monday afternoon.

The reserve deputy is in self-quarantine at his home, the sheriff said.

Employees who have worked around the person have been notified, Tompkins said. Two employees, because they worked near the impacted employee, have been put into self-quarantine.

“We are following the advice of the Health Department,” Tompkins said.

One inmate in the Muscogee County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. That inmate is recovering in isolation in the jail.

Tompkins has ordered deputies and employees involved into the transport of inmates to wear protective gear, including masks. She also has ordered the same for those who work in the medical areas.

“Any other employee who wants a mask, we will provide one for them,” Tompkins said.

A Columbus Police officer has also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Chief Ricky Boren confirmed the positive test on Monday. The officer was not named.