COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL– On Feb. 25, 2022, the Muscogee County School District released its weekly active COVID-19 active report for Feb. 21-25.

The Muscogee County School District recently updated its data to provide current active COVID-19 cases to reflect only school related locations. The school district obtained the data from individual sources.

The current number of active cases in the Muscogee County School District:

  • Total enrolled students – 30,853
  • In-person student positive cases – two
  • Students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts – two
  • Total employees – 5,175
  • School-based employee positive cases – one
  • School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases – one