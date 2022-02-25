COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) – On Feb. 25, 2022, the Muscogee County School District released its weekly active COVID-19 active report for Feb. 21-25.
The Muscogee County School District recently updated its data to provide current active COVID-19 cases to reflect only school related locations. The school district obtained the data from individual sources.
The current number of active cases in the Muscogee County School District:
- Total enrolled students – 30,853
- In-person student positive cases – two
- Students quarantined/isolated and/or direct contacts – two
- Total employees – 5,175
- School-based employee positive cases – one
- School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases – one