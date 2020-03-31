Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office to close to the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning Monday, April 6, the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed to the public.
Representatives say transactions may still be made online and through the mail.
News Release from the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office:
In light of ongoing developments with the spread of the COVID-19 and rapidly changing protocols as issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the state of emergency having been declared by the President of the United States and the Governor of the State of Georgia, The Tax Commissioner’s Office (Motor Vehicle Registration and Titling) and (Property Tax) will be open to the public through the end of day Friday, April 3rd, 2020.
Effective Monday, April 6th, the lobby will be closed to the public until further notice.
The office will continue to process transactions via the mail and internet.
Questions can be addressed via the phone/e-mails indicated below.
Max Patrick, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Property Tax
mpatrick@columbusga.org
David Britt, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Delinquent Tax
dbritt@columbusga.org
Tyrone Whittaker, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Motor Vehicle
twhittaker@columbusga.org
706-653-4208
For online services, questions, or concerns, please visit the following websites: www.dor.ga.gov (motor vehicle) and www.columbusga.org/taxcommissioner (property tax).
Online services:
MV Tag renewals
MV Pay insurance fines
MV Cancel or replace registration
MV Estimate of TAVT or Ad Valorem taxes
MV Inquiry of title, insurance, registration, and prestige plate status
PT Property tax payments
PT Mobile home tax payments
Change of MV/PT address
GA resident’s registrations expiring after March 16th are extended through May 15th, 2020.
We remain dedicated to serving the public during this difficult period. Our staff will be working diligently to return phone calls, emails, and processing mail/renewals as efficiently as possible.