Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office to close to the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning Monday, April 6, the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed to the public.

Representatives say transactions may still be made online and through the mail.

News Release from the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office:

In light of ongoing developments with the spread of the COVID-19 and rapidly changing protocols as issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the state of emergency having been declared by the President of the United States and the Governor of the State of Georgia, The Tax Commissioner’s Office (Motor Vehicle Registration and Titling) and (Property Tax) will be open to the public through the end of day Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

Effective Monday, April 6th, the lobby will be closed to the public until further notice.

The office will continue to process transactions via the mail and internet.

Questions can be addressed via the phone/e-mails indicated below.

Max Patrick, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Property Tax

mpatrick@columbusga.org

David Britt, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Delinquent Tax

dbritt@columbusga.org

Tyrone Whittaker, Deputy Tax Commissioner – Motor Vehicle

twhittaker@columbusga.org

706-653-4208

For online services, questions, or concerns, please visit the following websites: www.dor.ga.gov (motor vehicle) and www.columbusga.org/taxcommissioner (property tax).

Online services:

MV Tag renewals

MV Pay insurance fines

MV Cancel or replace registration

MV Estimate of TAVT or Ad Valorem taxes

MV Inquiry of title, insurance, registration, and prestige plate status

PT Property tax payments

PT Mobile home tax payments

Change of MV/PT address

GA resident’s registrations expiring after March 16th are extended through May 15th, 2020.

We remain dedicated to serving the public during this difficult period. Our staff will be working diligently to return phone calls, emails, and processing mail/renewals as efficiently as possible.