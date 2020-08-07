Nearly 100 people infected with coronavirus after Ohio church service

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin, WJW and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A man who had coronavirus and attended a church service infected 91 other people in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine, who said it happened in June, released the information this week at a press conference detailing state efforts to keep religious institutions informed on accurate information about COVID-19 and its spread.

“This slide shows the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people, resulting from just one person with COVID-19 who attended a church service. It spread like wildfire. Wildfire. Very, very scary,” DeWine said.

The governor did not name the church or the community. He says the infected person who went to the service was a 56-year-old man.

Fifty-three church members got sick, and 18 of those infected also spread it to someone else.

Those sickened included children as young as 1 year old.

“We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship. We want to provide our faith communities with all the information we can from doctors, health experts, to arm them with the tools to conduct services safely,” DeWine said. “Our religious faiths are at the core of our great state and our great country. We thank our faith-based leaders for all they do to serve God and God’s people.”

The governor said he’s worked hard to exempt religious services from state regulations, outside of asking people to wear a mask.

In Ohio, 97,471 people have been sickened with coronavirus since the state recorded its first case March 9.

Current trends indicate the state will cross the 100,000 mark this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 72°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 73°

Monday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories