New Columbus food and beverage company makes hand sanitizer, gives it to local law enforcement, organizations

A Columbus startup food and beverage company has turned in a different direction as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Califormulations has been producing hand sanitizer in its east Columbus location.

Monday afternoon, Chief Refreshment Officer Toby Polhamus and part of his team made deliveries to local agencies in need.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department were among the organizations that got the hand sanitizer. They also delivered to Hope Harbour, a battered women’s shelter; SafeHouse, a homeless ministry; and Direct Services, which delivers Meals on Wheels.

“When the COVID-19 situation pandemic hit, we started thinking about what could we do with our knowledge base and the equipment we had in place to help support the efforts and provide needed supplies to help fight,” Polhamus said.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins said the donation was needed. The jail’s hand sanitizer order has not been filled and they have been waiting for two weeks.

“As we stated when we founded Califormulations, we want to be able to support and give back to our community,” Polhamus said. “With the shortage of hand sanitizer currently being experienced in COVID hot spots, we felt it was important for us to act quickly since we have the capability to produce and package hand sanitizer right at our site.”

The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce is working with Califormulations to distribute the hand sanitizer. They plan to make weekly contributions to local organizations and agencies who need it.

If your agency is interested, email abryan@columbusgachamber.com.

“It’s amazing to see businesses pivot during this time and give back to organizations in need,” Chamber Executive Vice President of Community Development and Growth Amy Bryan said.