New COVID-19 cases found in staff, residents at Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center

More than two weeks ago, a Columbus nursing home and rehabilitation facility discovered its first cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

The number of cases inside Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center off Schatulga Road has increased in recent days, according to Hospital Authority of Columbus President Frank Morast.

On April 21st, the authority confirmed 11 Muscogee Manor resident cases, including the death of an 89-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

There were also six staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, there have been 13 COVID-positive residents — including the deceased. And 12 staff who have the virus, according to Morast.

Three of those residents are currently being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The remaining nine residents are in isolation at the nursing home.

The Hospital Authority of Columbus, which owns and manages Muscogee Manor and two other facilities, has been aggressive in its approach to the virus.

“We are not taking any new admissions in any capacity at this facility at this time,” Chief Operating Officer Britt Hayes tells News 3.

The hospital has five wings and they have closed the wing where much of the original outbreak occurred, Morast said.

The Georgia National Guard has been inside the facility cleaning and disinfecting three times since the first positive test on April 16th. They were here on Tuesday.

The roughly 100 residents were retested for the virus on Wednesday and those results are coming back as we speak.

In addition to not accepting any new residents, there is no visitation. no communal dining and no one but essential personnel is allowed inside.

Two other Hospital Authority properties have had one staff member test positive at each facility. One at Azalea Trace, but that occupational therapist was on the Muscogee Manor staff and had limited contact inside Azalea Trace.

One certified nursing assistant at Orchard View. The person has not been in the facility since late March. That person was on staff at Regional Rehabilitation, a Phenix City hospital with more than three dozen staff members who have tested positive.