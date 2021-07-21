New mask recommendations from American Academy of Pediatrics could change local schools mask plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On July 19 the American Academy of Pediatrics released a new mask recommendations for staff, faculty and students this upcoming school year. They’re recommending all people 2 years and older, vaccinated or not wear masks while attending in person learning.

This announcement comes as the Delta variant is causing a rise in cases across the country including the peach state. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health there has been 1,055 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As early as June schools in News 3’s viewing area began announcing there would not be a mask requirement for the 2021-2022 school. After the AAP announcement News 3 began reaching out to schools in our area to see if this recommendation and increase of cases could have any impact on their mask plan for the upcoming school year.

Spokesperson for the Harris County School district Rachel Crumbley shared a statement on behalf of the Harris County School District about this possibility.

The statement reads:

“District leaders continue to monitor the evolving situation and will adapt in whatever way necessary to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and staff.” Spokesperson for Harris County Schools

Rachel Crumbley

As of now the CDC is still only recommending schools require masks for unvaccinated individuals.

We also reached out to Muscogee County Schools and Eufaula City Schools, but neither school has released a new updated plan or a new statement. We will continue to update this story if this does happen.