MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County resident was infected by the Omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19 while traveling in the northeastern U.S., according to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

The BA.2 variant accounts for more than half of all new cases in the northeastern U.S. The Mobile County resident who was infected “had mild symptoms and has fully recovered,” according to Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist and the Director of MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels said in the release that widespread, person-to-person transmission of BA. 2 may be weeks away in Mobile County. But, Michaels said, it will happen.

The release stressed the importance of vaccinations, protection during high-risk activities, and testing. The release reiterated that current vaccines and testing work for the Omicron BA.2 variant.

You can get more information about vaccines and testing from the Mobile County Health Department at www.MCHDcares.com or by calling (251) 410-6243.