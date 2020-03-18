New St. Francis Emory Healthcare CEO steps into job amid coronavirus crisis

You can view the full interview above.

St. Francis Emory Healthcare CEO Melody Trimble has been on the job for six weeks.

The 40-year veteran healthcare professional runs a hospital that employs more than 2,000 people and is a critical piece of the Columbus healthcare network.

As she adjusts to her new job and community, Trimble is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it’s having on healthcare providers.

She was considering retirement when she took the St. Francis job.

Wednesday, Trimble sat down for an exclusive interview with News 3.

She says the process, and re-evaluating process, are critical in the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What this crisis is doing is actually testing those,” she said. “And taking it to a level we have not had before. So, we have to re-evaluate every day. And we’re doing it two and three times a day. Because we look at the processes we have. We are modifying those processes with recommendations from the CDC and state are guiding us based on the information they have at that moment.”

She knows about the process. She started her career as an ER nurse.

Just as communication is critical in an emergency room, it is critical in a crisis such as this.

“It is essential that we have a true north sense of communication,” she said. “What is our true north? It has to be factual and intentional in the way we communicate. We are doing that on a daily basis. When we stood up our incident command center over the weekend, part of that is our communication mechanism. How are we going to get communication out to team members, our physicians, and our community.”

Trimble says taking care of the employees, so they can take care of the sick, is critical in times like these.

“I have such confidence and I see everyday how hard our team is working,” Trimble said. “And what it takes to stand ready and demonstrate that confidence to our community and each other. We’ll make it through this. They are dedicated, are talented.”

Trimble came to Columbus from Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she was CEO. She also served as vice president for Mountain States Health Alliance’s Washington County division, where she was responsible for several other facilities in the region.