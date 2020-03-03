No COVID-19 cases reported on Fort Benning: post is screening new Basic Training soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning officials tell News 3 that there are no cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 infections on the post.

That news comes Tuesday, less than 24 hours after two cases were reported in Georgia.

“As of today, no personnel, Soldier, family member or Department of the Army civilian on Fort Benning has been diagnosed or has been receiving treatment for COVID-19,” the statement read.

Soldiers reporting to Fort Benning for Basic Training will be impacted by new protocols, according to Nate Snook, deputy director, Fort Benning Consolidated Public Affairs Office.

“All trainees reporting to Fort Benning for One Station Unit Training will be screened for COVID-19 at the Reception Battalion before moving to their training units,” the statement read.

