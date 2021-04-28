 

 

No mask or face covering required outdoors in Maryland, Hogan says

Coronavirus

Hogan to speak at 4 pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors effective immediately.

Hogan says lifting this mask order is in line with the latest CDC guidelines and follows the advice of leading public health experts. Although, Marylanders who are not vaccinated are still advised to wear a mask or face covering outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Effective Saturday, May 1, all restrictions will be lifted for outdoor dining in Maryland. Standing service will resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all capacity and distancing restrictions related to outdoor dining will be lifted.

