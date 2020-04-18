“No one will be pulled over by law enforcement officials,”: Columbus Mayor Skip clarifies comments made Thursday regarding Stay-At-Home order

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has clarified comments made in a video sent out to the public on Thursday.

In the video recorded Thursday in his office at the Government Center, Henderson says he wanted to remind citizens that the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order was still in effect and would be until at least April 30.

“Whether you’re an essential business or non-essential business is almost irrelevant because travel is confined to essential travel only and we will have our public safety officers out this weekend and going forward asking the questions, asking what your essential business is and why you’re on the road,” Henderson said in the video.

He noted that if your answers don’t meet some of the requirements of the Governor’s order “you may be cited.” He said the point was for each citizen to “double down on helping your neighbors”. At the time of the video, Muscogee County had 192 cases.

However, on Saturday, the Mayor posted a second video clarifying what he meant saying there was a disconnect from what he was trying to say and what he meant.

“No one will be pulled over by law enforcement officials just to ask them where they’re going. No roadblocks, no checkpoints, no stop and checks,” the Mayor said.

As of Saturday at noon, the county has 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four reported deaths. “Our concern is whether or not the hospitals will be able to handle the surge level sometime in the next 5-10 days here in Columbus,” the Mayor said.