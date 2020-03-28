Noon Update: Alabama coronavirus cases rise to 644, 53 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to rise as the state hits 644. As a result, the state continues its efforts to contain and reduce the risk of infection and the effects it could have on Alabama.

At time of publication, 644 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 639 at 7 p.m. on March 27.

No additional cases were reported in Lee County, so the county total still sits a 53 patients confirmed to have coronavirus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Updates are coming constantly on the ADPH Coronavirus Dashboard to track the spread of the virus across Alabama.