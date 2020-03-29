Noon Update: Alabama COVID-19 cases now at 766

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The confirmed number of COVID-19 numbers for Alabama has risen.

The state now sits at 766 cases, an increase from 702 in Saturday’s latest numbers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting four deaths across the state. However, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris reported Saturday that there was five coronavirus related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center.

“As of 3:15 pm Saturday, Lee County has had five deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All five have died at East Alabama Medical Center since early Friday morning,” said Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris says two of the deaths were Lee County residents and three were residents from Chambers County.

Lee County’s cases increased from 56 to 59. Chambers County sits at 24 cases while Russell County still has only one case.

Jefferson County leads the state with 214.