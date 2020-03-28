Noon update: Georgia coronavirus cases exceed 2,300, 617 hospitalized, 69 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise as the state hit 2,366 confirmed across the state and 617 hospitalized.

There are still only eight confirmed cases in Columbus. So far, 69 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

These numbers increased from last night’s 7 p.m. update when the number of cases was 2,107 and only 65 deaths.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths confirmed by County: