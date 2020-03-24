NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases reach more than 1000, death toll stands at 32, 4 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Health’s latest update to coronavirus numbers in the state shows 1,026 in the state, and 32 deaths. So far, 4 of those confirmed cases are in Columbus.

As of last night’s 7 p.m. update by the GaDPH, the numbers were already close to 1,000 across the state and the death toll had reached 26.

In addition to the cases reported throughout the day that brought the local count to 13, WRBL News 3 learned that one Colubmus-based Aflac employee had tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.

“As we have done throughout, we are following CDC safety and hygiene protocol, including for treating this individual’s workspace and the entire building where it is located. Currently, more than 80% of our workforce is working from home and we are increasing that number every day, with a priority on maintaining a high level of customer service,” Aflac said in a statement.

The news comes as the state government works to ramp up its preparedness and case numbers continue to grow across counties.

Locally, there are 16 cases including Columbus and the surrounding counties in the WRBL News 3 viewing area. Despite an afternoon update from DPH about local cases, the amounts shown on the Daily Update by DPH has not accounted for the difference in case numbers.

County Cases Fulton 184 Dekalb 94 Dougherty 90 Cobb 86 Bartow 75 Gwinnett 45 Cherokee 28 Carroll 26 Clayton 21 Lee 20 Clarke 16 Hall 14 Henry 13 Fayette 12 Douglas 11 Floyd 11 Lowndes 11 Richmond 11 Coweta 10 Forsyth 8 Polk 8 Chatham 7 Gordon 7 Rockdale 7 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Glynn 5 Laurens 5 Newton 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Columbia 4 Pickens 4 Worth 4 Houston 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Mitchell 3 Monroe 3 Muscogee 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baker 2 Baldwin 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Crisp 2 Early 2 Effingham 2 Sumter 2 Tift 2 Whitfield 2 Barrow 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 81

Not only has Governor Brian Kemp ordered medically fragile residents to “shelter in place,” but he has also authorized graduates with nursing degrees to seek temporary licenses without taking the nursing exam and is allowing doctors with lapsed or inactive medical licenses to return to practice during the health crisis.

The Health Department is also accepting volunteer medical personnel to help handle their response to coronavirus across Georgia. The DPH released a statement for volunteer guidelines from medical workers and other volunteers to help with statewide efforts to manage the outbreak.

Volunteers can go online to register. The process only takes a few minutes and volunteers will have to provide contact information, job skills, and their current employment status and position.