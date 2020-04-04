NOON UPDATE: Georgia tops 6100 cases, more than 200 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s COVID-19 case numbers are still rising.

As of noon on Saturday, the state has 6,160 cases and 1,239 are hospitalized. The number of deaths sits at 201.

A shelter in place order is now in effect for the state of Georgia. The order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has closed access to all Columbus Consolidated Government Buildings. The closure will be in effect until April 30, 2020.

Fridy morning, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a second death in the county due to coronavirus. Still, the Georgia Department of Public Health site does not show any deaths to COVID-19 in the county. The county has 33 cases.

This weekend through Monday, local non-profit Mercy Med is holding a drive-through testing event at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley. On Friday, 281 tests were performed.

Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5 PM. It can be reached at 706-883-1719. The county has 32 cases.

Albany has 636 cases of the virus.