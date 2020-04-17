Nurses push back on pressure to work without right equipment

Coronavirus

by: MARTHA MENDOZA and KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press

Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks.

One of those nurses is Mike Gulick. He says the nurses’ decision was heart-wrenching. But he says he felt he had to take a stand after a colleague tested positive for the virus.

Other nurses have protested what they say is inadequate personal protective equipment at a hospital in Fresno, California.

At that hospital, 10 nurses have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

