Opelika mayor issues statement following Gov. Ivey’s amended public health order

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s issued amendments to the state’s Public Health Order, which further reduced the number of people allowed at social gatherings due to COVID-19.

Opelika mayor Gary Fuller issued his own statement in response to the changes:

Dear Opelika Citizens: Today, Governor Kay Ivey issued an amended Public Health Order that suspends certain public gatherings due to the risk of infection by COVID-19. I understand that these are drastic measures, but it is critical that we all do our part to help stop the spread of this virus. I want to assure you we are here for you during this uncertain time. Please be patient and remain calm, as we are all in this together. Congress has passed the CARES Act and with that will come federal funding relief. I know this has already had a huge impact on your business. Myself, the city council and all of our employees care deeply about the each and every one of our local businesses and industries, and want nothing more than for this to be over. What I ask from you today is to stay home, do your part to flatten the curve so we can resume our normal lives

The full statement and information for business relief is below: