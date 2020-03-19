Opelika Power Services will suspend disconnections and non-payment fees through April 14

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Power Services says that while they will continue to bill customers on schedule each month and payments will still be due, non-payment fees and service disconnections will be suspended until April 14 due to COVID-19.

OPS says that while a late fee will be added if payments are not made, they will not charge the non-payment fee or disconnect power if not paid by the disconnect date. The company still encourages customers to pay their bills on time.

Non-payment fees and service disconnections are planned to resume on April 15, but OPS says the policy will be evaluated again by April 14 to see if an additional grace period is needed.

The customer lobby at Opelika Power will be closed until further notice, but the drive-through window will be open each business day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can be made at the window, by mail, or online, or over the phone at 334-705-5170 – Option 2.

Customers can also schedule an appointment with a customer service representative at 334-705-5170 – Option 3.

“Our customers health and well-being are important to us and we are putting measures in place to protect their safety and the safety of our employees. We also understand the need to be assured of electrical service at this time and we have implemented steps to keep your lights on,” OPS said in a statement.