Overcoming staffing shortages, COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across Chattahoochee County

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Local health officials are working hard to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to more rural areas, including parts of Chattahoochee County.

Chattahoochee County has had three vaccine drive-thru events, two at the Chattahoochee Health Department and one at the public school complex for teachers and staff.

Since Chattahoochee County is a smaller county, health officials hold vaccine events once or twice a week. So far they have given at least 805 vaccines, 501 with at least one dose and 328 are fully vaccinated, according to numbers from Georgia’s vaccine dashboard. Pamela Kirkland, public relations coordinator for the West Central Health District, said they haven’t had any problems getting the vaccine to those in Chattahoochee County.

“They’ve really have not had any trouble getting vaccines to Chattahoochee County,” Kirkland said. “They’ve had the Moderna vaccine that they’ve been using and also started to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Kirkland said they would like to get more vaccines out in that area, but it all depends on their staffing numbers and if they can partner with other local organizations.

“Right now we don’t have a nurse manager there, so it’s kind of hard. The woman who is the nurse manager who’s working in Chattahoochee County right now is also in another county. So she’s kind of going back and forth. ”

Because of this, nursing staff must consolidate vaccine appointments to a day the nursing manager is there to help administer the vaccine.

Locals in Chattahoochee County can also come down to Muscogee County to receive the vaccine as well. The West Central Health District has a new way for those to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, when you register for the vaccine you will register through a statewide registration portal. After filling out all of the information, you will be given a list of cities in Georgia where you can receive the vaccine.

Kirkland said there has been talk of having a mass vaccination site in Chattahoochee County, but they’re still working out all of the details.

“We’ve talked about doing mass vaccine clinics in a lot of the districts and at this point I don’t know specifically when or where we’ll be able to do one in Chattahoochee County.”

The Pfizer Vaccine will be administered at this location. The vaccine will also be available to children between the ages of 16-17.