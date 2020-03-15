Passengers land and listen in shock as they hear new USA travel restrictions

DALLAS, Tx (WRBL) – Passengers sat through an announcement of countries affected by the U.S. virus lockdown, which went into effect while the flight was en route from Heathrow to Dallas.

Paige Hardy who was on board the American Airlines flight which left Heathrow on Saturday shared a video of the passengers listening to the announcement listing 31 countries, including France, Spain, Germany, and China, which, if people had visited would be required to fill out health declaration forms.

“We just got an in-flight notification that something must have changed in the 10 hours of our flight because border patrol is going to come on to our plane and have us fill out a lot of health forms”, Hardy said in a video message. “We don’t really know what that means. Everybody’s searching for pens. But it’s crazy out here. Anyone who has been to a European or UK city which is everyone on the plane, we’ll see if we make it home,” Hardy continued.

The U.S. travel ban for travelers from Europe has now been extended to include Britain and Ireland from midnight Monday (March 16).

