Paul Rudd’s message for millennials

Coronavirus

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Paul Rudd, actor and certified cool guy, has a new message aimed at millennials: Wear a mask.

In a new PSA for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Clueless heartthrob-turned-American icon, uses pop culture to implore millennials (and others) to practice good social hygiene. 

“Get this, a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” said Rudd in mock-surprise. 

“Masks — they’re totally beast,” continues Rudd, while using millennial jargon. “So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.” 

In March, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested adults between 20 to 44 (millennials and Gen Z) comprised about 30 percent of COVID-19 cases across the country and about 20 percent of hospitalizations. 

As of Sept. 14, the majority of COVID-19 cases in El Paso have been from people aged 20 to 29 (5,047) and 30 to 39 (3,971), which aligns the CDC’s March data with Rudd’s appeal. 

A significant number of cases have been linked to going out to bars and restaurants, which is data that health experts, elected officials and celebrities are now using to encourage millennials and Gen Zs to wear masks, social distance and challenge each other to be vigilant with the same fervor of accomplishing a Tik Tok challenge. 

The two-minute video of Rudd makes it clear that young people can have their masks, and enjoy millennial staples like avocado toast, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

79° / 70°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 79° 70°

Friday

80° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 66°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
50%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

78°

7 PM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss